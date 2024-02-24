Official WWE announcement made for Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 40

Following WWE Elimination Chamber 2024, the Stamford-based promotion officially announced the competitors for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Rhea Ripley is the current Women's World Championship and has been holding the title on Monday Night RAW. In her home country, Australia, Mami successfully defended her championship against Nia Jax in the main event of the Elimination Chamber at Optus Stadium in front of 52,590 people.

The Judgment Day member's opponent for this year's Showcase of The Immortals was decided in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Bianca Belair, and Becky Lynch collided in the six-woman steel chamber match.

The Man survived a slog-fest and stood tall after outlasting five superstars in a brutal Elimination Chamber contest. Following the premium live event in Perth, the official X WrestleMania account announced that Rhea Ripley would defend her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch in April 2024.

"MAMI. THE MAN. WRESTLEMANIA. Women's World Champion @RheaRipley_WWE defends against @BeckyLynchWWE at #WrestleMania 40!"

WWE also officially announced the World Heavyweight Championship for WrestleMania 40

Bobby Lashley, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and Kevin Owens clashed in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The six-man match was a hard-hitting contest until a controversial turn of events.

Thanks to AJ Styles' interference, and The Maverick using brass knuckles on Orton, The Scottish Warrior stood tall at Optus Stadium, Perth.

On social media, World Wrestling Entertainment officially announced that Drew McIntyre would face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

The wrestling world will be excited to see if new champions will be crowned in the form of Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch at the upcoming Showcase of The Immortals.

