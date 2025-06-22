"Officially retired" - Former WWE star issues statement following major match after release

A former WWE Superstar has issued a major statement following a big match. It was the star's third match since leaving the biggest wrestling company in the world.
Shotzi was one of many WWE releases in early May, though she technically wasn't given a new contract, and the company let her deal expire. She returned to action on June 6 at the Hoodslam Fearless event in California, beating Rick Scott Stoner.
Her second match was a Three Way Death match in the first round of GCW's Ultraviolent Title Tournament Of Survival X the following day. After claiming to be done with Death Matches, she went back on her word and wrestled another one at Friday's GCW Bangin' In Little Rock event.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Shotzi revealed she had officially retired from wrestling Death Matches following her loss to Atticus Cogar. She got hit with an Air Raid Crash straight into a pane of glass at one point during the match.
She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!
"Came out of deathmatch retirement tonight! But forreal thats it! After tonight I am officially officially retired from death match wrestling!" Shotzi tweeted.
Shotzi was with WWE from 2019 to 2025, spending time in NXT and the main roster. She's a one-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion with Ember Moon.
Shotzi's post-WWE plans revealed
One of the hardest things to do for a released WWE Superstar is finding out what's next. Matt Cardona found his calling as the 'Indy God' and made a name for himself outside his Zack Ryder fame as the biggest star on the independent circuit.
Shotzi is gunning for Cardona's title as the 'Indy God,' using Grok to get in the mind of the former GCW World Champion. The two are set to clash at the Boss of All Bosses event on July 11 in Dallas, Texas.
Shotzi using Cardona's 'Indy God' gimmick resulted in a cease and desist letter from the latter. It will be interesting to see if Cardona remains the face of independent wrestling.