"Officially retired" - Former WWE star issues statement following major match after release

A former WWE Superstar has issued a major statement following a big match. It was the star's third match since leaving the biggest wrestling company in the world.

Shotzi was one of many WWE releases in early May, though she technically wasn't given a new contract, and the company let her deal expire. She returned to action on June 6 at the Hoodslam Fearless event in California, beating Rick Scott Stoner.

Her second match was a Three Way Death match in the first round of GCW's Ultraviolent Title Tournament Of Survival X the following day. After claiming to be done with Death Matches, she went back on her word and wrestled another one at Friday's GCW Bangin' In Little Rock event.

Trending

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Shotzi revealed she had officially retired from wrestling Death Matches following her loss to Atticus Cogar. She got hit with an Air Raid Crash straight into a pane of glass at one point during the match.

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

"Came out of deathmatch retirement tonight! But forreal thats it! After tonight I am officially officially retired from death match wrestling!" Shotzi tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Shotzi was with WWE from 2019 to 2025, spending time in NXT and the main roster. She's a one-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion with Ember Moon.

Shotzi's post-WWE plans revealed

One of the hardest things to do for a released WWE Superstar is finding out what's next. Matt Cardona found his calling as the 'Indy God' and made a name for himself outside his Zack Ryder fame as the biggest star on the independent circuit.

Shotzi is gunning for Cardona's title as the 'Indy God,' using Grok to get in the mind of the former GCW World Champion. The two are set to clash at the Boss of All Bosses event on July 11 in Dallas, Texas.

Expand Tweet

Shotzi using Cardona's 'Indy God' gimmick resulted in a cease and desist letter from the latter. It will be interesting to see if Cardona remains the face of independent wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More