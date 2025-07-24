  • home icon
  "Officially a UNC lol" - WWE Superstar sends a four-word message on social media

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 24, 2025 17:04 GMT
Best wishes to this WWE star (Image Credits: WWE.com)

WWE Superstar and former tag team champion, Angelo Dawkins, has sent a message on social media. The Street Profits member is celebrating his 35th birthday.

Dawkins and Montez Ford lost the WWE Tag Team Championships on the July 11th edition of SmackDown. The duo lost to The Wyatt Sicks' Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy.

On X, Dawkins sent a four-word message, claiming that he's 'officially an unc' now that he's in his mid-30s.

"Officially a UNC lol," wrote Dawkins.

Check out Dawkins' post on X:

Dawkins and Ford won the titles on the March 14 episode of SmackDown. They defeated #DIY to win the gold for the second time. The Street Profits had an incredible title defense against #DIY and Motor City Machine Guns in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs Match on the April 25 edition of SmackDown.

Angelo Dawkins warned WWE fans not to bother wrestlers in public places

Angelo Dawkins spoke about fans who bother wrestlers in public places. He opened up about one of his encounters from last year, describing it as 'crazy'.

Speaking on UNLIKELY, he said:

"I had an encounter last year. This is the craziest encounter. They caught me at a real bad time, so I'm with my wife and my kid. They got a flight that day, and I'm like, 'All right. I got to go pick up another bag 'cause I need an extra bag to put all my stuff in.’ So there's fans outside the hotel, they like, 'Hey, can you sign?' I was like, 'Hey, yo. Look, I'm in a time crunch right now. Let me go knock this out. When I get back, I'll take care of y'all.' They was like, 'All right, cool.'"
Dawkins and Montez Ford will look to regain the WWE Tag Team Championships and become three-time champions.

Edited by Brandon Nell
