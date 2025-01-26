"Often imitated, never duplicated" - Absent WWE star sounds off on Jacob Fatu after Saturday Night's Main Event

Saturday Night's Main Event aired live from the Frost Bank Center, San Antonio.The event featured some crazy moments like the match between The Samoan Werewolf, Jacob Fatu, and The Monster of All Monsters, Braun Strowman, 'The Battle of Behemoths'. The contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens was also a prominent highlight.

During the match between Jacob Fatu and Strowman, The Samoan Werewolf destroyed Braun Strowman by hitting him with a series of moonsaults even after the referee called off the match. The former Universal Champion was in no condition to defend himself and was left bloodied in the middle of the ring. 'Big' Bronson Reed, who hasn't been since Survivor Series: WarGames took to X after the match.

"It's okay, guys. Often imitated, never duplicated. - THE WAVE GOD," Reed wrote.

Reed teamed up with Jacob Fatu and the rest of Solo Sikoa's Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames in their match against the OG Bloodline and CM Punk. Reed was actually talking about his segment with Seth 'Freakin' Rollins last year, where he hit The Visionary with six Tsunamis. The two crossed paths after that at Crown Jewel where Rollins came out victorious.

Reed also competed against Strowman in a Last Monster Standing Match in late September last year. Reed got injured in the WarGames match last year after trying to hit Roman Reigns with a Tsunami.

Jacob Fatu and Strowman facing off at Rumble?

After Saturday Night's Main Event went off the air, fans around the world were concerned about Strowman's status heading into the Royal Rumble, which is less than a week away. The Monster of All Monsters took to X to to give an update on his status. Fans are now anticipating a huge face off between the two in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

The stakes are already high for the upcoming Royal Rumble event where along with the Men's and Women's Rumble matches, The Undisputed WWE Championship will be defended in a ladder match.

We might get to see a returning Braun Strowman hungry for revenge, eliminate Jacob Fatu from the match or the opposite. From where things stand, it can be said that this rivalry is just beginning.

