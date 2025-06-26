OG Bloodline member arrives in Saudi Arabia ahead of WWE Night of Champions

OG Bloodline members aren't scheduled to compete at the WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event, except Sami Zayn. Despite that, Jimmy Uso has arrived in Saudi Arabia.
Jimmy is a vital part of the SmackDown roster and has finally found himself in a new program after saving Jacob Fatu from Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo on last week's show.
On X/Twitter, Naomi shared photos of herself and Jimmy Uso after arriving in Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions. The real-life husband-wife duo could be a part of this week's SmackDown, set to take place in the Middle Eastern country.
"Hi Riyadh," wrote Naomi.
Jade Cargill predicts a failed cash-in for Naomi in WWE
Jade Cargill could potentially become a champion at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. She is set to compete in the final of the Queen of the Ring Tournament at WWE Night of Champions, where she will face Asuka.
Speaking on RAW Recap, Cargill mocked Naomi and predicted a failed cash-in for her former friend. She said:
"You ask me, she's Speedy Gonzales. So, you tell me what I should be afraid of? If anything, she should be afraid of me. She always sneak attacks me. That's what she's great at. She's a specialist in that. I think that she's great, she's great at running. So, should I be worried? No, I'm not worried about anything. This is what I do. I'm gonna go out there and deliver, and, umm, I wish her the best. It sounds like a failed cash-in to me."
Naomi and Cargill are former allies, but The Glow had other plans, as she shoved the latter onto the hood of a car in November last year, injuring her in kayfabe. This led to a match between the two at WrestleMania 41, with Cargill emerging victorious.