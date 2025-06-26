OG Bloodline member arrives in Saudi Arabia ahead of WWE Night of Champions

OG Bloodline members aren't scheduled to compete at the WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event, except Sami Zayn. Despite that, Jimmy Uso has arrived in Saudi Arabia.

Jimmy is a vital part of the SmackDown roster and has finally found himself in a new program after saving Jacob Fatu from Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo on last week's show.

On X/Twitter, Naomi shared photos of herself and Jimmy Uso after arriving in Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions. The real-life husband-wife duo could be a part of this week's SmackDown, set to take place in the Middle Eastern country.

Trending

"Hi Riyadh," wrote Naomi.

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

Check out Naomi's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Jade Cargill predicts a failed cash-in for Naomi in WWE

Jade Cargill could potentially become a champion at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. She is set to compete in the final of the Queen of the Ring Tournament at WWE Night of Champions, where she will face Asuka.

Speaking on RAW Recap, Cargill mocked Naomi and predicted a failed cash-in for her former friend. She said:

"You ask me, she's Speedy Gonzales. So, you tell me what I should be afraid of? If anything, she should be afraid of me. She always sneak attacks me. That's what she's great at. She's a specialist in that. I think that she's great, she's great at running. So, should I be worried? No, I'm not worried about anything. This is what I do. I'm gonna go out there and deliver, and, umm, I wish her the best. It sounds like a failed cash-in to me."

Naomi and Cargill are former allies, but The Glow had other plans, as she shoved the latter onto the hood of a car in November last year, injuring her in kayfabe. This led to a match between the two at WrestleMania 41, with Cargill emerging victorious.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More