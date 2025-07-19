  • home icon
  • OG Bloodline member breaks silence after Cody Rhodes refuses to help him after being arrested

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 19, 2025 11:15 GMT
Cody Rhodes refused to help an OG Bloodline member (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Cody Rhodes refused to help OG Bloodline member and his long-term rival, Solo Sikoa, who was arrested on this week's WWE SmackDown.

Sikoa and the MFT were involved in a car crash during the opening hour of SmackDown. Later in the show, police interrogated Jacob Fatu before releasing him and stating that he was not their person of interest. Fatu and Jimmy Uso proceeded to destroy Sikoa's group, while the reigning United States Champion was arrested by the police.

Backstage, Solo Sikoa asked Cody Rhodes to help him, but The American Nightmare refused and walked away. On his Instagram story, the 32-year-old superstar broke his silence after Rhodes' refusal.

"B.S man," wrote Sikoa.

Check out a screengrab of Sikoa's story on Instagram:

Sikoa will defend the WWE United States Championship against Fatu in a Steel Cage Match at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. This will be the rematch between the two superstars after their first meeting at Night of Champions, where Sikoa dethroned Fatu and won his first singles championship on the main roster.

He also ended Fatu's first reign as the United States Champion. The Samoan Werewolf won the title at WrestleMania 41 by defeating LA Knight. Meanwhile, Sikoa will be heading into SummerSlam on the back of a successful title defense against Jimmy Uso from Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

Cody Rhodes will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2025. He will face John Cena in a rematch from WrestleMania 41.

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

