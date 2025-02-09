OG Bloodline member feared he would be fired from WWE

The Bloodline saga is arguably one of the most compelling stories WWE has ever told, and it still continues to this day. However, a member of the original lineup thought that he would be fired by the company.

Jey Uso went from being part of one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history to becoming one of the most popular singles superstars in the world. Main Event Jey even outlasted 29 other stars to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, earning an opportunity to challenge for a world title at WrestleMania 41.

On the Club 520 podcast featuring ex-NBA player Jeff Teague, Jey discussed his mentality going into his 15th year in WWE. The former Intercontinental Champion explained that there were times he thought he would be fired, which motivated him to step up his game and take on up-and-coming talents.

"I ain’t gonna lie, every year I've been wrestling, I thought I’d get fired. That's how I think. That's how cold it is. Everybody is coming. In this business, everybody is trying to come get the top spot. They are bringing in the little homies, and I'm on my way out. I've been on WWE TV for going on 15 years. I've always felt strong, but I feel the body creeping up. I'm 39 right now. It's a young man's game and I recognize it. I just like stepping up and challenging all of them. They are gonna have to go through me and the top homies to take it. I'm not gonna let you take it if you're not ready. I'm so grateful," Jey said. [H/T: Fightful]

The Usos reached another level when they became part of The Bloodline with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. The story turned Jey Uso into one of WWE's biggest stars.

Real-life Bloodline member didn't know Jey Uso was winning the Royal Rumble

On his Off The Top podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi revealed that Jey Uso never told him that he would win the Men's Royal Rumble match. He was caught off guard by the result, but he was happy for his son and the entire Bloodline.

"I had no idea that this boy was gonna be the one to win the Royal Rumble. We’ve talked about it on the past podcasts, about the Yeet Man. (...) For us, as a family, that has seen personally the struggle, the hard work that the kid has went through, thank you to WWE, thank you to the WWE Universe for believing in this kid," Rikishi said. [H/T: Fightful]

Rikishi is the father of Jey, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa, while Roman Reigns and The Rock are his cousins. They are real-life Bloodline members of the Anoa'i family.

