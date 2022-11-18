"OG head of the table" - Randy Orton remembers Roman Reigns' family members

Randy Orton recently retweeted a picture in which he spoke about Roman Reigns' family members Edward Smith Fatu and Matthew Tapunu'u Anoaʻi, who were best known as Umaga and Rosey, respectively.

Even before making his debut as a third-generation wrestler, Randy Orton was around the business. He recently completed over twenty years with WWE, and has created memories with numerous wrestlers during his time.

Orton was also close with members of the Anoa'i family and worked with several of them, including The Rock, Umaga, Rosey, Roman Reigns, and The Usos. Today, he retweeted a picture and shared a heartfelt message for the late Umaga and Rosey. Here's what he had to say:

"I’m very happy you posted this pic. I’ll save it. Anniversary is coming up where we lost the Samoan Bulldozer. I wish I was one of those dudes that took photos of everything. RIP to the OG head of the table, Matty Anoa’i too. So many memories. Too many brothers lost 😓"

Randy Orton @RandyOrton twitter.com/spookyvibess/s… Tyler @SpookyVibess I just found the most legendary photo I’ve ever taken. I thought I lost it forever. @RandyOrton @UmagaWWE thank you @anoai75 for always being the father figure you were to me and making memories like this for me happen, until we meet again. I just found the most legendary photo I’ve ever taken. I thought I lost it forever. @RandyOrton @UmagaWWE thank you @anoai75 for always being the father figure you were to me and making memories like this for me happen, until we meet again. https://t.co/U6WoPdwX9D I’m very happy you posted this pic. I’ll save it. Anniversary is coming up where we lost the Samoan Bulldozer. I wish I was one of those dudes that took photos of everything. RIP to the OG head of the table, Matty Anoa’i too. So many memories. Too many brothers lost I’m very happy you posted this pic. I’ll save it. Anniversary is coming up where we lost the Samoan Bulldozer. I wish I was one of those dudes that took photos of everything. RIP to the OG head of the table, Matty Anoa’i too. So many memories. Too many brothers lost 😓 twitter.com/spookyvibess/s…

In 2009, Umaga passed away due to a heart attack. A few years later, Rosey also passed away due to congestive heart failure.

Randy Orton was set to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2022 before getting injured

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar earlier this year to unify the WWE and Universal Championships. He later ordered The Usos to do the same by going after RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro.

The Tribal Chief assisted the duo in defeating Randy Orton and Matt Riddle to become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. After the match, The Bloodline viciously took out RK-Bro, which sidelined Orton for the foreseeable future.

Matt Riddle went after The Bloodline to get revenge for his fallen partner but failed. According to Fightful, WWE had plans for Randy Orton to go up against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2022 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

However, Orton's injury sidelined him, and he was replaced by the returning Brock Lesnar as they met in a Last Man Standing match, where Reigns defeated The Beast Incarnate with the help of The Bloodline.

Do you want to see Orton return and go after Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comment section.

WWE Hall of Famer says here that Roman Reigns could be defeated by an unexpected name

Poll : 0 votes