''He's the champion, so what?'' - WWE legend's main issue with Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has received praise from fans and critics all over for the way he has carried himself as the Universal Champion in WWE since his return. The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns has taken a break from his babyface gimmick and is now being called one of the roster's best heels today.

However, WWE legend Eric Bischoff has a problem with Roman Reigns and his Universal Championship run. Easy E believes that Reigns has not emphasized what being the Universal Champion means to him.

While talking on his podcast, 83 weeks, the former RAW General Manager said that this a larger problem because the audience can't connect with champions.

"The average person can't relate to the fact that if Roman Reigns wins the World Championship he gets a really really touring bus as a dressing room. They don't relate to it. That's a perk, tell me about the money man. What does it mean to your life, your children, why is it so freaking important to you? I don't often hear those other things articulated, it's just 'Oh, he's the champion.' So what? It means he's going to be on the pay per view every month. Oh, okay cool." (H/t: WrestlingInc)

Eric Bischoff on how Roman Reigns can improve

Congrats suit. Enjoy your quick trip to the Island of Relevancy.



But remember this...



You’re only safe when I allow you to be. #RoyalRumble#MatchMaker https://t.co/EDYMRJpaBr — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 9, 2021

Bischoff stated that he would love to hear Roman Reigns detail why being the World Champion means so much. He wants to see what monetary benefits he accrues from being at the top of the food chain and how it helps his position in the locker room.

"I would love to hear a Roman Reigns, I'm not sure if he's a heel or a baby face at this point, but what does it mean to him personally to be [WWE Champion] from a financial standpoint that people can relate to?" "Things like that are important. They resonate with the audience.''

Bischoff said that he wants to see the structure, relatable stakes, and discussion of why anyone really wants to be a World Champion.