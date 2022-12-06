"Oh my god! Horrible" - WWE veteran surprised by what Rhea Ripley did in Triple Threat RAW match (Exclusive)

This week's WWE Monday Night RAW episode featured a couple of Triple Threat matches involving the best female stars on the brand. Rhea Ripley competed in one of them, and WWE might have potentially made a silly mistake during the match's finish, as highlighted by Vince Russo on the latest Legion of RAW.

The Judgment Day member was in a prime position to win when she had Asuka laid out in the middle of the ring. Ripley had also successfully knocked Bayley off the apron and could have hit her finisher before getting a three-count over The Empress of Tomorrow.

Instead, the Australian superstar followed Bayley out of the ring and paid the price by crashing hard on the mat near ringside. Vince Russo wasn't a fan of this booking, as he felt it made Ripley look bad in the match's aftermath.

While Russo was aware that WWE was trying to protect Bayley and Ripley from taking a pinfall, he was surprised by WWE's disjointed creative decisions.

It's also worth noting that Asuka's on-screen image has taken the most damage recently, and the latest defeat on RAW has certainly not helped her cause. Here's what Russo had to say on Sportskeeda's post-RAW review show:

"And then, again, in their opinion, they are protecting her because she didn't take the pinfall, and what a stupid way not to take the pinfall. Bro, you've got Asuka dead and down in the middle of the ring, and you're going to concern yourself with Bayley on the outside, and then you're going to take your own sweet time; oh my god! Horrible." [36:40 – 38:30]

WWE could be building up a massive dream match for Rhea Ripley

The Eradicator's blunder on RAW might have cost her a high-profile victory, but WWE still seemingly has some big plans moving forward.

Prior to her RAW match, Rhea Ripley had an amazing staredown with Becky Lynch, who was walking back on the ramp after wrapping up an in-ring promo segment with Bayley.

Ripley and Lynch's intense face-off ended up being one of the most prominent highlights of RAW as fans began to speculate about the future clash. The Australian superstar also dropped a timely teaser on Twitter after RAW, further hinting towards the highly-anticipated showdown.

