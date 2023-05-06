"Oh, he’s such an icon!", "This is crazy" - Fans go wild as Bad Bunny wears banned logo on WWE SmackDown

Bad Bunny was greeted with a thunderous applause by Peurto Rico on WWE SmackDown. Right after he showed up, fans noticed that the music star’s appearance would stir controversy as he wore a jacket with a banned logo.

Bad Bunny has been building his rivalry with Judgment Day’s Damian Priest since WrestleMania 39. The two men will face off in the ring for the first time at Backlash on Saturday night.

Bunny and Priest were once good friends and worked together to take down The Miz and John Morrison. However, they will be on opposite sides of the ring in Puerto Rico to give fans a blockbuster match.

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Bad Bunny led the LWO out to save Rey Mysterio from a beatdown from Judgment Day in the final moments of the show. Fans were quick to notice that Bunny sported a black WWF racing jacket reminiscent of the Attitude Era.

His appearance, and the jacket, stirred up a storm on social media following his appearance. Many reacted that since he was Bad Bunny, he could get away with anything. However, others noticed that he could get in trouble for his actions.

IANdrew Dice Clay @IANdrewTheGiant Bad Bunny is probably the greatest person in wrestling history, and I'll tell you why. He came out with a WWF Racing jacket on, with a massive "WWF" scratch logo. And not one person had the balls to tell him to take it off. Bad Bunny is probably the greatest person in wrestling history, and I'll tell you why. He came out with a WWF Racing jacket on, with a massive "WWF" scratch logo. And not one person had the balls to tell him to take it off.

Jay 🇨🇦 @KerplunkJay

#Smackdown How on earth were they able to blur a tiny WWF logo on Kurt Angle back in December when he was wearing one of his old attitude era shirts but couldn’t do it for Bad Bunny where it’s clear as day How on earth were they able to blur a tiny WWF logo on Kurt Angle back in December when he was wearing one of his old attitude era shirts but couldn’t do it for Bad Bunny where it’s clear as day 😂 #Smackdown https://t.co/lV4ZNJc368

It’ll be interesting to see whether WWE takes any action against the music star for showing up with the banned logo on his jacket. Surprisingly, the company did not make an active effort to blur the same on the show.

Damian Priest plans to make Bad Bunny suffer at WWE Backlash

Damian Priest is looking forward to facing the music icon at WWE Backlash. He wants to make the music star suffer and pay for attacking him for weeks.

Speaking to Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast, Damian Priest detailed how he is looking to beat Bunny senseless at the Premium Live Event. The Archer of Infamy added that his opponent would take a longer time than The Undertaker to recover from his injuries following their match.

"He [Bad Bunny] is not a professional athlete," Damian Priest began. "I'm gonna bust him up. I'm gonna hit him hard. I'm gonna hurt him. He's gonna be injured. You know, when The Undertaker, towards the end of his career, he told me once that he would wrestle once a year because he needed a whole year to recover. That's The Undertaker. How long do you think Bad Bunny is gonna need to recover?”

You can tell Benito loves this, hopefully it’s not the last we see of him in WWE. Damian Priest vs Bad Bunny has such a big fight feel to it, it’s amazing to see both Puerto Rican stars getting such recognition, especially for the former.You can tell Benito loves this, hopefully it’s not the last we see of him in WWE. #WWEBacklash Damian Priest vs Bad Bunny has such a big fight feel to it, it’s amazing to see both Puerto Rican stars getting such recognition, especially for the former.You can tell Benito loves this, hopefully it’s not the last we see of him in WWE. #WWEBacklash https://t.co/i1kiPWn0HU

Fans will have to wait and see what the two superstars have in store for each other at the show. Puerto Rico is in for a ride as two of the biggest stars on the planet are set to compete in a big match soon.

