WWE Superstar claims his Backlash opponent will suffer a similar fate as The Undertaker 

The Undertaker finally called it a career to "Rest in Peace," pun intended, following his remarkable Boneyard match against former WWE Champion AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. In the last decade of his illustrious career, the Hall of Famer found himself in a bit of a pickle.

The Deadman couldn't go at the same rate in the ring that he used to due to his aging and injuries through the years, delivering bouts that didn't have the same quality as he did in his prime. Damian Priest recently referenced this about The Phenom while discussing his upcoming San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash.

Speaking to Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast, Damian Priest detailed how he is looking to beat up Bad Bunny senseless in Puerto Rico. It's while orating this that the Judgment Day star name-dropped The Undertaker:

"He [Bad Bunny] is not a professional athlete," Damian Priest began. "I'm gonna bust him up. I'm gonna hit him hard. I'm gonna hurt him. He's gonna be injured. You know, when The Undertaker, towards the end of his career, he told me once that he would wrestle once a year because he needed a whole year to recover. That's The Undertaker. How long do you think Bad Bunny is gonna need to recover?" [49:37 onwards]

Damian Priest further asserted that he will not treat the Puerto Rican rapper as a music artist and that the latter is not ready for a "whole other level of violence" that Priest is looking to unleash.

Damian Priest will reportedly main event his first WWE premium live event

The Archer of Infamy made his debut on the global juggernaut company's main roster during the Royal Rumble match in 2021. He is a former NXT North American Champion and a United States Champion. The 40-year-old star has had some really solid outings throughout his relatively short career in the Stamford-based promotion.

The latest report by Xero News has now revealed that Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest will be the main event of WWE Backlash. If this is the case, then it will mark the Judgment Day star's first main event on a premium live event.

What are your thoughts on Damian Priest possibly getting to main event a premium live event for the first time in his nearly five-year-long WWE career? Let us know in the comments section below.

