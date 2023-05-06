Update on which surprising match will main event WWE Backlash - Reports

WWE Backlash has quite a few first-time-ever clashes, most notably the company's number-one draft pick for Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes, going up against arguably one of the most prolific superstars on the roster, Brock Lesnar.

While the duo's one-on-one encounter is a massive box office draw for the event, it seems WWE is booking another match to close out this weekend's Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico.

Judging by the fan reception to hometown favorite Bad Bunny's physical altercation during the press conference earlier today, it only seems logical that the Puerto Rican rapper ends the event on a high-note wrestling Judgment Day star Damian Priest. As per the latest report by Xero News, their match is reportedly the show's main event.

"Seems Priest vs Bad Bunny will Main Event Backlash," tweeted Xero News.

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas believes the company put the cart before the horse in the case of another first-time-ever clash on the match card of Backlash: Seth Rollins vs. Omos.

The match has not had much of a build-up on WWE TV. Instead, the company is banking on its overall appeal as a "David vs. Goliath" style marquee bout.

Speaking on Reffin' Rant, Korderas opined that the storyline is "backwards" and sans reason. He believes that it deserved some kind of setup on RAW prior to the official announcement, questioning why people should care about The Visionary's match against The Nigerian Giant:

"With no setup, no nothing, it just felt like a random 'Here's a match for ya, take it or leave it.' That's how it felt to me. There was no reason," he said. "What they could have done was have a little interaction on Monday night or something like that and then have Adam Pearce come out and say, 'You two guys can settle this at Backlash,' or something like that." (H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling)

#WWERaw Last night, WWE did more to build Roman vs Rollins at WM40 than they did for Rollins vs Omos on Saturday. Last night, WWE did more to build Roman vs Rollins at WM40 than they did for Rollins vs Omos on Saturday. #WWERaw https://t.co/vCsUI7M7sp

