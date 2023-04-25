"Here's a match for ya, take it or leave it" - Veteran blasts controversial Seth Rollins match at WWE Backlash

Following WrestleMania 39, WWE has booked two bouts out of the blue: Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins vs. Omos. While the former has sparked massive interest among fans, they were less enthusiastic about the latter's announcement this past Friday.

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas believes the company put the cart before the horse in this particular case, and explained the bare minimum he expected prior to the company announcing the big fight.

Speaking on Reffin' Rant, Korderas opined that the storyline is "backwards" and sans reason. He believes that it deserved some kind of setup on WWE RAW and that the company should have held off on the official announcement until later:

"With no setup, no nothing, it just felt like a random 'Here's a match for ya, take it or leave it.' That's how it felt to me. There was no reason," he said. "What they could have done was have a little interaction on Monday night or something like that and then have Adam Pearce come out and say, 'You two guys can settle this at Backlash,' or something like that."

Will Omos pick up a victory over the former WWE Champion at Backlash?

Omos scored the biggest match of his career at WrestleMania 39, where he wrestled The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar. As the company began the build-up to the contest, fans voiced their displeasure in a similar fashion. Nevertheless, The Nigerian Giant put on a decent showing before losing to The Beast in the opening bout on Night Two.

Elsewhere on the WrestleMania card, Seth Rollins vanquished Logan Paul in a very well-received one-on-one match.

Early betting odds have revealed the current favorites to walk out of Backlash with a victory. Despite Seth Rollins being the more experienced and established name, Omos is expected to win the clash.

With Night of Champions approaching soon, the winner of the match between Seth Rollins and Omos could be an indication of where the two stars are headed before the major Saudi show.

