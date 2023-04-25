Several surprises and a title change expected at WWE Backlash

The WWE Backlash will emanate from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on May 6, 2023. Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes is likely to main event the show, and there are plenty of other interesting bouts on the card to get excited for.

While Brock's heel turn and first-time-ever clash against The American Nightmare are all fresh in the eyes of fans, Seth Rollins has been trending since Friday owing to the official announcement of his match against Omos.

Another first-time-ever clash, Seth Rollins vs. Omos is seemingly the most random bout on the card. Despite this, the duo could pull off a remarkable affair.

Early betting odds indicate that fans are about to experience major heartbreak at the Puerto Rico event. According to BetOnline, Brock Lesnar and Omos are expected to pick up a victory at the show.

Other bouts on the card include Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The Eradicator is expected to retain her title.

Elsewhere on the card, Austin Theory will defend his United States Championship against two behemoths from RAW, Bronson Reed and Bobby Lashley, who recently caught the eye of fans after wrestling a high-octane action-packed match. Surprisingly, The All Mighty is the heavy favorite, with Theory even behind Reed.

Finally, the returning Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn are expected to go over The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa, Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Check out the entire list of betting odds below:

SmackDown Women's Championship match: Rhea Ripley (c) -1600 vs. Zelina Vega +700. United States Championship triple threat match: Austin Theory (c) -125 vs. Bronson Reed +150 vs. Bobby Lashley +185. Six-Man Tag Team Match: Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, & Sami Zayn -300 vs. The Bloodline +200. Seth Rollins +110 vs. Omos -150. Brock Lesnar -150 vs. Cody Rhodes +110.

Despite this, the favorites for each match could change over the course of next week. There is also the possibility for more bouts to be added to the card. Rey Mysterio and Bad Bunny are also rumored to wrestle on the show.

Seth Rollins reacts to facing 28-year-old WWE Superstar in first-time-ever clash

While the bout came off as random as ever for the WWE Universe, evidently, Seth Rollins himself may have found out about it after the company made the official announcement.

Taking to Twitter, The Visionary reacted with a Jim Carrey Ace Ventura gif:

Their feud will likely begin tonight on WWE RAW, which will emanate from Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Meanwhile, read more about the recent talk at the rumor mill about Rollins and WWE being at odds and the backstage update regarding the same here.

