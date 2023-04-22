Seth Rollins reacts to first-time-ever match against former champion being announced for Backlash 2023

The Visionary Seth Rollins has been booked for WWE Backlash 2023. It makes sense, as big names such as Roman Reigns are not on the card. In a show that is expected to be headlined by Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar, WWE randomly announced that Seth Rollins would be facing Omos at the event in Puerto Rico. The four-time world champion has given a hilarious reaction to this.

Fans were surprised by the sudden announcement of matches for Backlash 2023. While Zelina Vega vs. Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship doesn't have a proper storyline, it makes sense when you look at the fact that Zelina Vega is of Puerto Rican descent.

Even Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed for the US Title makes some sense since they were all involved in a segment this past Monday on RAW. On the other hand, Rollins and Omos have only interacted briefly a couple of times on RAW, making everybody confused about the feud.

It seems that Seth Rollins found out when we all did about his match against the former RAW Tag Team Champion at Backlash, as you can see from his reaction to the announcement:

Seth Rollins recently had an instant classic against The Miz

Rollins remains one of WWE's biggest workhorses, as does The Miz - who has already cemented himself as a living legend. While The A-lister isn't always known for his in-ring prowess, he surprised fans on Monday by putting on a clinic with Rollins - a match that can now safely be considered the best of the week.

It was a reminder to fans about just how good The Miz really is. Both men put on a phenomenal effort, and Rollins ultimately walked out victorious. For The Visionary, his popularity has soared in the last year despite only having one brief run with the US Title.

He is a far more character-driven superstar now, and the reactions to that are audible.

What was your reaction to the announcement of Rollins vs. Omos? Sound off in the comments section below.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes