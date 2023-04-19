Note on Seth Rollins' possible backstage heat following recent events - Reports

According to the latest reports, Seth Rollins and WWE are not at odds following rumors that he stormed out of a recent show.

After WrestleMania 39, WWE RAW was in disarray, with Vince McMahon in charge of the creative side. The Visionary appeared on the show during a perplexing period when he came down to the ring but did not say anything. His moment was supposedly stolen from him, and as he arrived with supporters screaming his song, the show cut to a commercial.

Following the event, a video of Rollins having a furious argument with the production staff during a commercial break went viral as he walked out of RAW after the incident.

However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has revealed that things are apparently fine and that there are no backstage conflicts between Rollins and WWE.

Although Rollins' future in the organization initially appeared bleak, it all changed last night when he was scheduled for WWE RAW in a bout against The Miz. The report also stated that the encounter received great feedback backstage and from WWE fans.

Bubba Ray Dudley on Trish Stratus and Seth Rollins crossing paths in WWE

According to WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, aka Bully Ray, a storyline involving Seth Rollins and Trish Stratus would make sense.

Stratus recently deceived Rollins' real-life wife and WWE Superstar Becky Lynch. The WWE Hall of Famer's heel turn occurred immediately after Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan defeated them in a tag team championship bout.

Bully Ray discussed how Stratus could try to influence Rollins as part of her feud with Lynch on a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast.

"You wanna really make it personal? We know that Trish can be a bit of a temptress, right? 20 years ago, she was playing the temptress role very well. I don't know, maybe have Trish hanging around where Seth Rollins is hanging around," Ray said.

A non-PG plot involving Rollins and Stratus will surely be a risky creative move for WWE. Whether the Stamford-based corporation will follow through on this remains to be seen.

