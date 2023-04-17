WWE legend has a non-PG idea for Seth Rollins and Trish Stratus

Will Trish Stratus and Seth Rollins cross paths in WWE soon? According to the legendary Bubba Ray Dudley, aka Bully Ray, a major storyline between them might make sense.

Stratus recently betrayed Rollins' real-life spouse and fellow superstar Becky Lynch. The WWE Hall of Famer's heel turn came shortly after the two women lost to Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan in a tag team championship match.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray spoke about Stratus' future in World Wrestling Entertainment:

"Now, we'll sit around, and we'll wait for Trish [Stratus] to answer the question — why [she turned on Becky Lynch]. They'll come up with something, 'I was The Man before you were The Man, or you think you're so great, you're not better than me.' It'll be something along the lines of that. I can't see it being anything else. There's nothing personal between Becky and Trish."

Ray then highlighted how Stratus could attempt to manipulate Rollins as part of her feud with Lynch:

"You wanna really make it personal? We know that Trish can be a bit of a temptress, right? 20 years ago, she was playing the temptress role very well. I don't know, maybe have Trish hanging around where Seth Rollins is hanging around."

A non-PG angle between Rollins and Stratus will undoubtedly be a bold creative direction for WWE. For now, the latter is set to explain her betrayal of Lynch on the April 17 episode of Monday Night RAW.

How can Trish Stratus and Seth Rollins be in the same WWE match?

Should Seth Rollins get involved in Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch's WWE feud, a mixed tag team match would be an ideal scenario.

Lynch and Rollins have tagged together thrice thus far. Although the matches happened back in July 2019, the two stars can fight on the same side again as they are currently babyfaces.

Who should be Trish Stratus' tag team partner in a potential match against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins? Let us know in the comments section below.

