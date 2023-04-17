RAW Preview: 2 legends return after turning heel, Bobby Lashley set to face current Champion after losing 3 months ago

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. This is the third-last episode before the next Premium Live Event stop, i.e., Backlash 2023 in San Juan, Puerto Rico,

It's already shaping up to be a huge event, and although no matches are official as of now, we expect at least two of them to be announced tonight. Last week's episode of RAW was good - certainly a huge improvement from the post-WrestleMania episode.

So let's jump right into what you should expect from the red brand this week!

#5. Brock Lesnar returns to RAW to address Cody Rhodes' challenge

Should Brock Lesnar accept the challenge for Backlash?

Brock Lesnar shocked the world on the RAW after WrestleMania 39. At first, he came to Cody Rhodes' aid for the Tag Team main event against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, but in the main event, he turned on his partner and turned heel for the first time in years.

It was a brutal assault that made little sense, and when the reason for his attack was revealed, it made even lesser sense. Either way, The American Nightmare challenged Lesnar to a match at Backlash last week despite his fear of The Beast Incarnate.

Brock Lesnar will return for the first time since turning heel and will likely accept the match for Backlash 2023.

#4. Trish Stratus returns to address her heel turn on RAW last week

Trish Stratus made a statement last week

Last week on RAW, Lita and Becky Lynch were scheduled to defend the Women's Tag Team Titles against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The challengers found Lita unconscious from a brutal assault, denying any accusations that they were the ones behind it.

Trish Stratus replaced Lita and suffered a pinfall as Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez became the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Post-match, she turned heel by assaulting Becky Lynch, and we expect this to be the start of a three-and-a-half month program leading up to SummerSlam 2023.

#3. Bobby Lashley gets a shot at Austin Theory

The two last faced off on the 30th anniversary of RAW

Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory were directly involved in the United States title picture in late 2022 as the young prodigy came out victorious in a rivalry that also involved Seth Rollins.

The All Mighty last faced Austin Theory in a No DQ match on the RAW 30th anniversary, and they will be facing off for the first time in almost three months. Since it was Theory who won last time, will Lashley get his retribution in this non-title match?

#2. What will happen with the tensions in Damage CTRL?

Bayley told IYO SKY and Dakota Kai on RAW backstage last week that she was booked for a triple threat match against Piper Niven and Mia Yim to determine Bianca Belair's next challenger.

The Japanese sensation IYO SKY stood up for herself and decided that enough was enough - taking the spot instead and coming out victorious. While the elation on Dakota Kai's face was visible, so was the unhappiness on The Role Model's face.

It's a clear sign that there are cracks in Damage CTRL, and this could be the episode where we start to see the break-up slowly begin.

#1. What will happen in the Mysterios feud?

Rey Mysterio may have defeated his son at WrestleMania 39, but that doesn't mean their feud is over.

Damian Priest has been more involved and is expected to team up alongside Dominik to face Rey Mysterio and presumably Bad Bunny at Backlash in Puerto Rico.

Last week, Finn Balor defeated Rey despite suffering numerous injuries at WrestleMania 39 against Edge. Of course, it was thanks to Dominik's help that he got the win.

What will happen as the feud continues to heat up? Tune in to find out!

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes