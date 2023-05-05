Triple H forced to step in to break up physical altercation ahead of WWE Backlash

Ahead of WWE Backlash, the Chief Content Officer of the global juggernaut promotion, the now-retired legend Triple H, was forced to intervene an altercation that could have easily escalated.

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest are scheduled to wrestle in a San Juan Street Fight in Puerto Rico on May 6th. The duo met earlier today in the press-conference, and it seems they can't wait to beat each other senseless.

The story began at WrestleMania 39, when Bad Bunny cost Dominik Mysterio the latter's match against Rey Mysterio. Later on WWE RAW, the rapper's former on-screen tag team partner, Damian Priest, hit him with a chokeslam on the announcer's table after Bad Bunny once again got involved with the younger Mysterio.

While Dom and his father's rivalry is seemingly not done and dusted, there was speculation that a tag team match may have been in the works. However, ultimately, the company announced that Bad Bunny is looking to exact some measure of revenge against his former friend.

Will Damian Priest vs. Bad Bunny main event WWE Backlash?

Damian Priest was left out of the match card of WrestleMania 39, despite all other members of The Judgment Day performing in singles bouts on the show. At Backlash in Puerto Rico, the 40-year-old star could potentially close out the event opposite Bad Bunny, based on the overwhelming fan support for the hometown boys.

Triple H even hyped up the Street Fight in the best way possible, calling it the match people were really there for.

However, with Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes on the card as well, wrestling in a first-time-ever match, one simply cannot rule out the possibility that their match will close out the show.

Other matches on the card include a six-man tag match featuring Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and The Usos. You can read more about why Riddle claimed recently that he thinks The Prizefighter "hates" him here.

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will defend her title against Zelina Vega, while United States Champion Austin Theory will defend his against Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed.

Also on the card are Bianca Belair's title defense against Iyo Sky, and a first-time-ever match between Seth Rollins and The Nigerian Giant, Omos.

