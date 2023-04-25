"This match is gonna slap harder than Gunther" - Fans excited for first-time ever contest set for WWE Backlash

WWE Backlash is shaping up well, and fans are excited about the recently announced Street Fight between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest.

Bunny and Priest teamed up for a match against The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. While fans doubted Bunny’s in-ring skills at first, he turned a few heads with his incredible first-ever performance during the contest.

The rivalry between Bunny and Priest has been brewing for several weeks now since WrestleMania. Fans were expecting to see Bad Bunny team up with Rey Mysterio to take on Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.

However, on the latest episode of RAW, Bad Bunny attacked Priest during his contest against Mysterio before a street fight was confirmed between the two men. While the announcement surprised some fans at first, most accepted it as being a good one.

Bad Bunny last appeared for a short run in the 2022 Royal Rumble. However, a full-fledged match against Priest in Puerto Rico at Backlash will likely be a high-profile one and could even be the main event of the show.

Damian Priest could get in the race for the World Heavyweight Championship if he wins at WWE Backlash

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Triple H came out to make a big announcement. He said that Roman Reigns would get drafted with his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belts while the other brand would get a new world title of its own.

The Game unveiled the World Heavyweight Championship on the show and announced that the first new champion will be crowned at the Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Roman Reigns will likely stay on SmackDown following the WWE Draft. That would mean that a star from RAW could win the newly designed title.

Damian Priest could get in the mix for the championship if he emerges victorious at Backlash. Current favorites include Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor.

Do you want to see Damian Priest become the next world champion in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

