"Oh, to be in love" - Current WWE champion reacts after a big win

A current champion in WWE has broken her silence following a huge win to defend her title.

Roxanne Perez faced off against Chelsea Green for the NXT Women's Championship last Tuesday. The two women had a back-and-forth battle before Perez hit the Pop Rox for the victory to retain her title.

While both superstars are technically heels, Green worked as a face and the NXT crowd was behind her. Perez was heavily booed, which meant that her heel run was starting to shine.

In a post on her official Instagram account, Roxanne Perez broke her silence and bragged about her championship defense.

"Oh, to be in love," Perez wrote.

Roxanne Perez is in her second run as NXT Women's Champion, but first time as a heel. Perez was frustrated about not regaining her title before showing her aggressive side never seen before by the WWE Universe.

It was also a good character development, which is needed by every superstar who wants to be successful. Some fans even felt that Perez was ready for a call-up, but she's still young and could get lost in the shuffle with a stacked women's division.

WWE Hall of Famer praises Roxanne Perez, calls her a prodigy

Roxanne Perez started training under Booker T at the age of 16 and began wrestling at the WWE Hall of Famer's Reality of Wrestling promotion. She performed for several independent promotions such as Ring of Honor before signing with WWE and getting assigned to NXT in 2022.

In an interview with Mojo Rawley on TMZ Sports, Booker T reacted to Perez's recent heel turn and praised her former student. He called her a "prodigy" who has done a lot at the age of 22.

"She's truly the prodigy. She started with me when she was 16 years old, and she said when she was a little girl, she was 13 years old, she dreamt of being the Reality of Wrestling champion. And look at her now, two-time NXT champion, Breakout tournament winner as well, Iron Survivor. She’s done so much at 22 years old," Booker said. [1:55 - 2:18]

Booker T had no problem with Perez's heel turn and it's all about competition. At this point in her career, it's not about making friends but winning.

