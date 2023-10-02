"Ohhh she's maddd" "Dom needs some punishment" - Fans react to Rhea Ripley's angry message after Dominik Mysterio's title loss

The WWE Universe had a field day over Rhea Ripley's angry reaction to Dominik Mysterio's loss at NXT No Mercy.

At NXT No Mercy, Trick Williams defeated Dominik Mysterio to become the new NXT North American Champion. Rhea Ripley wasn't thrilled one bit over the result of the bout, and shared a tweet expressing her disappointment.

Ripley's tweet received a barrage of responses from fans, with most of them having some fun at Dominik's expense. Check out the original tweet and some notable reactions to the same.

Expand Tweet

Fan reactions to Rhea Ripley's tweet after Dominik's loss at No Mercy

Rhea Ripley was responsible for Dominik's North American title win

The Nightmare was earlier hell-bent on making sure that Dominik defeated Wes Lee to capture the North American title. Her interference had led to Lee losing his title belt after a 269-day title reign.

Shortly after Dominik's win over Wes Lee, Ripley heaped big praise on the young gun in a backstage interview. She boldly stated that he had already surpassed his deadbeat dad, Rey Mysterio. She also claimed that The Judgment Day runs WWE. Dominik had the following to say in response:

“Thank you Mami. You’re definitely correct about all that, and now that I can actually speak, and not get interrupted by a bunch of deadbeats and has-beens or whatever’s out there, I am the new NXT North American Champion, and now that I think about it, I’m 2-0 here in NXT. Your boy ‘Dirty Dom’ is undefeated, and with The Judgment Day and Mami by my side, it looks like it’s gonna stay that way.” [H/T Fightful]

Now that Dominik isn't the NXT North American Champion anymore, The Eradicator isn't happy in the least. She's still the Women's World Champion, and was hoping for Dominik to keep his belt on his shoulder as well. Unfortunately, that didn't happen, and one wonders how Ripley must've reacted after coming face-to-face with Dominik after his loss.

What do you think of Rhea Ripley's reaction to Dominik's North American title loss? Let us know in the comments section below.