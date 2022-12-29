"Ok that’s actually pretty fun..shut up" - WWE Superstar reacts to hilarious diss from Mia Yim

Mia Yim selected Shelton Benjamin sporting a mask in silence on WWE RAW as his best moment of all time, and the former Intercontinental Champion has reacted.

Mia Yim recently returned to WWE as The OC's answer to their "Rhea Ripley problem" during their feud with Judgment Day. Her initial run on the main roster was a disaster. She played the role of "Reckoning" in the failed RETRIBUTION stable before she was released in November 2021.

Triple H brought her back to the company last month, but the 33-year-old hasn't competed in a match on television since the November 28th edition of the red brand. The Judgment Day defeated The OC in a six-man tag team match to end the rivalry.

A couple of days ago, Mia responded to WWE's official Twitter asking fans for their favorite Shelton Benjamin moment by posting a photograph of Shelton Benjamin in a mask.

The wrestling veteran reacted to the message today by jokingly telling Mia to "shut up" with a GIF of Stone Cold Steve Austin included in his response.

Shawn Michaels says Shelton Benjamin is a future WWE Hall of Famer

WWE recently celebrated 20 years since Shelton Benjamin debuted in the company. Shawn Michaels spoke during the video and brought up their classic encounter in 2005.

Michaels claimed it was one of the best matches of his career and that many WWE fans are still talking about the finish to the match today. Shelton went for a springboard move off the top rope and wound up jumping right into one of the most iconic Sweet Chin Musics of HBK's career.

The Heartbreak Kid said that the rest of the Hall of Famers will be saving a spot for Shelton once he decides to hang his boots up for good.

"From the Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels, I just want to say congratulations. And we will keep a spot warm for you in the Hall of Fame, my man. Because that's a guaranteed deal whenever it is you're ready to put up the boots. Congratulations." [03:44 - 03:57]

Shelton Benjamin was part of The Hurt Business with Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty was recently fired and quickly reinstated by WWE official Adam Pearce. It will be interesting to see if Bobby decides to reform The Hurt Business with Shelton, Cedric Alexander, and MVP next year.

What is your favorite match of Shelton Benjamin's career? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

