"Okay daddy" - Cora Jade reacts to WWE Superstar's stunning new photo, and it's not Bron Breakker

Cora Jade recently reacted to a fellow WWE NXT Superstar's photo with an interesting two-word message.

The superstar in question is Kiana James, whose stunning new photo caught the attention of many, including Jade.

Jade is currently in a relationship with WWE star Bron Breakker. Taking to Instagram, the 22-year-old referred to James as "daddy" while reacting to her photo.

"Okay daddy," wrote Jade.

Check out a screengrab of Jade's comment on Kiana James' photo:

Prior to signing with WWE in 2021, Jade performed for IMPACT Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling. She even briefly competed on the independent circuit.

After signing with WWE, she teamed up with Gigi Dolin in the 2021 Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, but they were eliminated by Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

Jade is regarded as one of the most popular young stars on NXT. However, she has yet to win a singles title on the brand.

Cora Jade recently reacted to an interesting comment from Roxanne Perez

Cora Jade recently responded to Roxanne Perez's comment on Instagram. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion last competed in a match against Dana Brooke, which was almost a month ago.

The following week, footage highlighted Jade storming out of the NXT locker room, as she claimed she was leaving the brand. She continued teasing her departure from NXT on social media.

Amid her absence, Jade took to social media to post stunning photos of herself, which caught the attention of her former tag team partner, Roxanne Perez. The 22-year-old responded with an interesting suggestion:

"if you wanna kiss me just ask"

Jade and Perez are former tag team partners. They previously won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships before Jade betrayed Perez during her NXT Women's Championship match.

What are your thoughts on Cora Jade's comment? Sound off in the comments section below.