Old footage of Roman Reigns emerges watching Sonya Deville be oiled up by female WWE star; spotted breaking character

Roman Reigns is the Tribal Chief, and as such has a big weekend coming up with WrestleMania. For the most part, the star is known to be very serious, but this was not always the case, and in a video backstage he was seen watching Sonya Deville be oiled up ahead of her match.

Sonya Deville was being oiled up by Dana Brooke backstage when Roman Reigns was spotted.

WWE stars often have to oil themselves up for their matches to get the look that they want. Some stars even wet their hair before going out for a match, with Triple H doing the same a lot back in the day.

An old video has now been doing the rounds on social media that caught Roman Reigns in an awkward situation.

Reigns was passing backstage in a cart when Dana Brooke massaged Sonya Deville down with oil. Reigns paused, and it was clear he couldn't stop staring at both of them. The two stars laughed as they watched him, and he couldn't help but shake his head.

When they caught him looking, he broke character and laughed, before rushing off with the cart while shouting, "I have serious work to do today."

The video can be seen below.

A more serious Roman Reigns will have to compete twice at WrestleMania

Roman Reigns is set for two matches next week at WrestleMania.

On the first night, he will team with The Rock to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a match that could decide the future of his title reign. If he wins then the next night, he will have the advantage with the Bloodline Rules working in his favor for his match against Rhodes.

However, if he loses, he will be defending his title with no support from the rest of the Bloodline.

On top of that, he'll have to keep an eye out for Damian Priest, who's hinted at his intention to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase.