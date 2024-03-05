Ole Anderson’s name gets special mention in major show

Ole Anderson's name was mentioned at a major show following his sad demise.

Anderon was one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling in the '70s and '80s. He was part of the iconic Four Horsemen stable along with Ric Flair and Arn Anderson.

During his career, he won many championships across multiple promotions. He was also inducted into the WCW Hall of Fame back in 1994. Following his retirement, Anderson kept away from wrestling.

After he passed away last month. Since then, tributes have been pouring in for the wrestling legend.

Recently, on CBS Sunday Morning, Ole Anderson's name was mentioned when the hosts were mentioning major names who had passed away over the past week.

Expand Tweet

Bill Apter paid tribute to Ole Anderson

Given Anderson's legendary status as one of the best professional wrestlers of his time, several wrestlers were distraught to hear of his passing. Many wrestlers took to social media to pay their respects to the wrestling great.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter credited Anderson for giving him his break in professional wrestling.

"Something I wanted to open the show up with. As most of you know, we lost the legendary Ole Anderson on the 26th of February, 2024. He was the first guy, along with Gordon Solie, to give me a break and put me on TV on old Georgia Championship Wrestling, the old Pro Wrestling Illustrated press conferences... He was a gruff personality at times. A lot of people didn't like him, but I got along great with him..." [3:02 onwards]

It's always sad to hear a beloved professional wrestler has passed away. We send our thoughts and prayers to Ole's family during these troubled times.

Do you think Ole Anderson should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!

Poll : Do you think Ole Anderson should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame? Yes No 0 votes