Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson confirms he'll be at WWE SummerSlam

Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson is heading to WWE's biggest party of the summer.

Fresh off his gold medal victory in freestyle wrestling during this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo, Steveson will be in Las Vegas this weekend for WWE SummerSlam.

Gable Steveson recently sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to talk about various subjects. When asked about WWE, Steveson revealed that he'd be at SummerSlam to watch Roman Reigns defend the Universal Championship against John Cena.

"I’m heading over to Vegas to watch the champ Roman Reigns do his thing," Gable Steveson said. "John Cena is great, but he’s still going to have to acknowledge Roman Reigns."

Could Gable Steveson sign with WWE?

Many fans are already speculating about whether Steveson's presence at the show means he will potentially sign with WWE in the future. In the interviw, Steveson thaed that if he chooses to sign with the company, he'll be aligned with Paul Heyman. He also mentioned his long-time friendship with former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

"If I ever go to WWE, I’d be a ‘Paul Heyman Guy,’" Gable Steveson added. "Heyman is a legend. We’d be two people doing great things, and that would be a tough team to beat. And I’ve known Brock since I was in high school. He’s been there for me for a long time, making sure I do things the right way and put my best foot forward."

Steveson also noted that he has plenty of options, including venturing into the UFC and making the jump to the NFL. He emphasized that he'll take some time to think about his next move before he makes a decision.

