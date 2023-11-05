"OMG BAYLEY IS IN TROUBLE," "This crowd was disgraceful" - WWE Universe convinced blockbuster return at Crown Jewel was 'killed' by fans

WWE Universe recently took to Twitter, convinced that a blockbuster return at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event deserved a better response from the fans.

The name in question is Kairi Sane. The former NXT Women's Champion recently made her much-awaited return during the match between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair for the Women's Championship, where Sane helped the champion retain her title by attacking The EST while the referee was distracted.

WWE posted a snippet from her return on Twitter, which caught fans' attention, and they started commenting on it.

Some X users blamed the fans in attendance for a lackluster reaction, and one of them noted that the reason might be Kairi Sane's different look.

Others were convinced that IYO SKY would betray Bayley and form a team with Sane as The Role Model was the last person to attack the former NXT Women's Champion before she left the company.

You can check out fans' reactions in the screenshot below:

Screenshot of fans' reactions on Twitter.

WWE is planning to bring back another Japanese star, according to reports

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently uploaded a video on YouTube, and during the Q 'n' A, he mentioned that former WWE NXT wrestler Sarray might be the next Japanese star to return following Kairi Sane's return at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

He also mentioned that the Authors of Pain might show up on television as well because they are under contract with WWE.

"They're working on Sarray, and I don't know, AOP [Authors of Pain] has been under a deal for a while."

Fans are eagerly waiting to see what's next for Damage CTRL as they believe IYO SKY will definitely form a team with Kairi Sane and ditch Bayley & Dakota Kai. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the faction's future.

