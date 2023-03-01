Matt Cardona reacts to hilarious theory about Zack Ryder returning to WWE

Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE, has been killing it on the independent wrestling scene since departing the company.

Cardona has been on a bit of a losing streak lately, suffering losses to wrestling prodigy Nick Waye at GCW Middle of the Night and to Tyrus, formerly known as Brodus Clay, at NWA Nuff Said. He has morphed into a completely different character since his departure from WWE. His wife, Chelsea Green, recently returned to the company at Royal Rumble and her "Karen" character has been a hit with fans.

In addition to wrestling for NWA, Impact, and independent promotions, Cardona also hosts The Major Wrestling Figure podcast with former WWE star Curt Hawkins.

A wrestling fan threw out a wild theory after PWInsider reported that the company recently filed for trademarks on Ezekiel Jackson, Zack Ryder, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre. The Twitter user suggested that the company is preparing to re-sign Hawkins as the new and improved Zack Ryder. Cardona hilariously reacted as if it were a real possibility in the tweet below.

Zack Ryder reacts to being released by WWE

Zack Ryder spent 14 years with the promotion before his release in April 2020. He was released alongside wrestling veteran and his podcast co-host, Curt Hawkins.

Following his departure, Matt Cardona took to Twitter to thank fans and attached a picture of him celebrating with his father in the ring. He defeated Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Sin Cara, The Miz, Stardust (now known as Cody Rhodes), and Kevin Owens in an Intercontinental Championship Ladder match at WrestleMania 32.

After the match, Ryder celebrated with his father in the ring as the crowd went crazy. Unfortunately, Zack would go on to lose the title to The Miz on the WWE RAW after WrestleMania:

"The only thing I wanted to do in life was wrestle. I’m grateful I spent 14 years living my dream in WWE. Thanks to my fans & everyone who believed in me. As I was getting released, I was looking at this photo & smiling. I’m #AlwayzReady & beyond excited for the future. #NotThere," tweeted Matt Cardona.

Cardona has created a new persona that trolls internet wrestling fans on a regular basis. Time will tell if he ever returns to the Long Island Iced Z character that fans fell in love with.

