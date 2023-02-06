"Omg she’s gone too…" - WWE fans heartbroken over Naomi's subtle update on Instagram

WWE Superstar Naomi recently updated her Instagram bio, and fans are heartbroken over its possible implications.

Naomi and former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks walked out of RAW's May 16th edition over an alleged disagreement with the creative. They were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions at the time and seemingly left their titles in the talent relations office.

Banks has since moved on to NJPW, where she adopted the name, Mercedes Mone. Naomi is still listed as a superstar on the official WWE roster, but she hinted differently.

Naomi recently updated her Instagram bio and added "JUST TRINITY," dropping all references to her in-ring name.

The change immediately gained attention on social media, with several fans speculating that she might also be done with the company. Her decision to use her real name Trinity Fatu is everywhere except her Twitter handle.

While some fans were upset over Naomi's potential exit, others praised her for standing her ground. One fan also mentioned her possible addition to The Bloodline and labeled it a wasted opportunity.

Below are the reactions to her updated Instagram bio:

itsLO_3000 @3000Ltm @TheEnemiesPE3 I think she’s just gon use her real to join the bloodline if they don’t break up by mania @TheEnemiesPE3 I think she’s just gon use her real to join the bloodline if they don’t break up by mania https://t.co/Kj6yBc0DBf

Naomi denies reports of potential WWE return

Recent backstage reports suggested Naomi could be gearing up for her return to the company following an abrupt exit. However, she took to Twitter to openly deny the reports.

When she walked out of RAW, the company released a statement confirming that the tag team titles had been vacated. The following week's show also saw commentators label Naomi and Banks as "unprofessional" on live television.

Many had hoped to see Naomi eventually join The Bloodline. She was last spotted with top superstar Bayley in the audience when Mercedes Mone made her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where she challenged KAIRI to a match for the IWGP Women's Championship.

