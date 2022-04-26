"I'm not like everybody" - Omos on the advice he received from Undertaker and former WWE Champion

Omos has opened up about the advice he has received from WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker and Kevin Nash during his time in developmental.

At 7 foot 3 inches, he is the tallest superstar on the WWE roster, and the powers that be are seemingly high on him. He was portrayed as a ninja, AJ Styles' tag team partner, and now as MVP's client. He's currently involved in a feud with Bobby Lashley on Monday Night RAW.

During his recent appearance on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, Omos spoke about the advice he has received from other big guys like Kevin Nash and The Undertaker. He stated that they told him to protect his size, as he's different from the other stars in the company:

"Protect my size. Because I'm very unique, I'm not like everybody, I'm not like anyone else, I'm not even like them, so I have to do what I can to protect my size," he said. (28:05-28:17)

Omos comments on his relationship with former WWE Champion AJ Styles

Omos and The Phenomenal One were tag team partners for several months, and they even held the RAW Tag Team Championships together. They captured the titles for the first time at WrestleMania 37 by defeating The New Day.

Omos said that although they're no longer partners on TV, the two stars are still friends, and The Giant still goes to AJ Styles for advice.

"AJ Styles, man. I can go on about how amazing and wonderful that man is. He has been such a blessing to me not only in the ring, but outside of the ring. He has become my big brother. I can talk to him about anything. We have long talks and even [with] us being separated now, I ask for his feedback on everything because I truly have reverence for him."

During the latest edition of RAW, Omos and Bobby Lashley had an arm-wrestling contest, which Lashley won. After the bout, the former challenged The Almighty to a match at WrestleMania Backlash.

