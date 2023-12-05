Omos, Big E, Bianca Belair, and many other WWE Superstars react to Becky Lynch's rare heartfelt personal update

Becky Lynch isn't very active on social media, but she ensures that she can communicate with her WWE fans regularly and shares posts to celebrate important anniversaries and celebrations.

Lynch initially wasn't very public with her daughter, but she has recently begun sharing more images of the youngster. The multi-time Women's Champion celebrated little Roux's third birthday earlier today by sharing several cute images from her life over the past three years.

Roux regularly spends time on the road with Lynch and her father, Seth Rollins, since the two stars are considered some of the company's biggest. This could be why Lynch has included the WWE Universe in the celebrations for her daughter's birthday.

The post has already generated more than 60,000 likes in just half an hour, and some of the names who have reacted include Bayley, Big E, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Piper Niven, Mia Yim, Jojo Offerman, Maryse and Dana Brooke.

Many have also shared heartfelt messages on the post to wish Roux a happy birthday.

Seth Rollins will be looking to celebrate his daughter's birthday in style on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins is expected to be a major part of RAW tonight as he defends his World Championship against Jey Uso. The two men were partners in WarGames last weekend, but Rollins offered him a shot at the title since he is one of the fastest-rising stars on the red brand.

Uso has his own enemies, and it's likely that Drew McIntyre will surface and cost him the title, which would allow Rollins to be victorious and continue the celebrations on his daughter's birthday.

That being said, Rollins is also expected to step into a feud with CM Punk, which means the match could go either way.

