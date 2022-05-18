Rumored details on WWE nixing massive spot between Bobby Lashley and Omos on RAW

The finish to Omos and Bobby Lashley's steel cage match this week on RAW was unconventional. However, it could have been even more so based on a reported idea for it.

Both superstars engaged in a tough battle to open the episode. The All Mighty got the win after being tossed into the panel, causing it to collapse, followed by both of his feet touching the floor.

However, recent reports state that a different spot was planned for the match. According to WrestleVotes, the idea was to have a collapsing ring angle during the match, but the plan was scrapped over the weekend.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Over the course of the past week, there was an idea for a collapsing ring angle during the cage match tonight on RAW w/ Omos & Lashley. I’ve heard that idea got squashed over the weekend. Good. It’s way overplayed. Over the course of the past week, there was an idea for a collapsing ring angle during the cage match tonight on RAW w/ Omos & Lashley. I’ve heard that idea got squashed over the weekend. Good. It’s way overplayed.

WWE Hall of Famer talks about MVP's role in Omos and Bobby Lashley's feud

According to JBL, one of the key things that has intensified this feud is the involvement of MVP. The former manager of The Hurt Business shockingly betrayed Lashley by aligning himself with The Colossus the day after WrestleMania 38.

The WWE legend recently spoke about MVP's managerial role and how he has impacted the feud. He referred to the former United States Champion as the 'X Factor' in their bout and even compared him to the likes of Paul Heyman and Freddie Blassie.

"I don't think there's any doubt that MVP is The X Factor. You have certain X factors every generation, you had 'Classy' Freddie Blassie... you had Paul Heyman and I think MVP is in that same category. He took Bobby Lashley, who's incredibly talented and would have been world champion anyway, but took him to a different level of world champion. He's doing the same for Omos. I think he really is The X Factor, I think these two giants are pretty equal except for MVP," JBL said.

Due to the nature of Lashley's win, it seems like this won't be the last time both men will be facing each other. The two behemoths could end their saga at the upcoming Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event on June 5th.

