Omos has finally returned; Former WWE champion challenges 7'3" giant

WWE Superstar Omos recently returned to the Stamford-based promotion at a recent live event. The star came face-to-face with a former champion. The name in question is former NXT Champion Oba Femi.Omos returned to WWE during an NXT live eventOmos last competed on WWE TV on the April 5, 2024 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, where he participated in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. After this match, the 7'3&quot; giant competed in Pro Wrestling NOAH and AAA as well, while being under contract with the Stamford-based promotion. The former RAW Tag Team Champion has finally returned to World Wrestling Entertainment, as he recently competed on an NXT house show on October 9, where he defeated Lexis King.Following his bout against King, Omos once again wrestled at an NXT live event in Detroit, Michigan, where he defeated Myles Borne. Before the end of the show, the giant came to Oba Femi's aid while the latter was being attacked by DarkState. The 33-year-old then came face-to-face with Femi, before surprisingly taking the former NXT Champion out.WWE recently took to X/Twitter to confirm that Oba Femi and Omos will lock horns at the NXT live event in Cleveland on October 11, 2025. The company also uploaded Femi's backstage promo, in which the star called out the 7'3&quot; giant for turning on him when he least expected it.&quot;This is a message from The Ruler directly to The Giant Omos. You came here to Detroit city under the disguise of being an ally of The Ruler. When I least expected it, you turned on me, and you hit me when I wasn't looking. Omos, you know what that tells me? That tells me that you think you can come down from your throne, from your pedestal, and come here to NXT and try to bully people. Huh, you can't bully anybody. Especially not The Ruler,&quot; he said.The Ruler then issued a challenge to Omos for a bout in Cleveland, saying that there can only be one dominant force in NXT.&quot;So, I'll tell you this, tomorrow NXT is going to be in Cleveland. So, why don't you come down from your pedestal one more time and face The Ruler one-on-one? Because there can only be one Nigerian giant. There can only be one giant of Africa. There can only be one dominant force, and his name is not Omos. His name is Oba Femi,&quot; he added.Check out the post below.AJ Styles helped Omos in his early days in WWEOmos joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2019 and was soon paired up with AJ Styles. Their tag team became extremely popular due to Styles' incredible skills and his partner's sheer physical presence.The Phenomenal One and The Giant went on to win the RAW Tag Team Championship as well. Their team was disbanded in 2021 when Omos turned on the former WWE Champion.It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the 7'3&quot; giant's future.