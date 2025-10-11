  • home icon
  Oba Femi destroyed by 7 ft monster during WWE event

Oba Femi destroyed by 7 ft monster during WWE event

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 11, 2025 03:03 GMT
Oba Femi
Oba Femi is a former NXT Champion (Image credit: WWE's X account)

Oba Femi competed at a WWE show tonight. He was on the receiving end of a massive beatdown.

Omos gained a lot of traction during his time in WWE due to his sheer size. As a result, the sports entertainment juggernaut tried to push him early in his career. However, it soon became clear that The Nigerian Giant was very green in the ring and needed to develop his skills. Consequently, he was taken off TV and sent to Japan, where he worked for Pro Wrestling Noah. Recently, Omos made an appearance at an NXT live event in Columbus, Ohio, and defeated Lexis King.

Tonight, during an NXT live event in Detroit, Michigan, Omos faced Myles Borne and won. However, his night was not yet over. Later in the show, Oba Femi went up against Je’Von Evans. Following the match, DarkState attacked the former NXT Champion until Omos came out to make the save. In a sudden twist, the 7-foot star laid out Oba in the ring.

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Bill Apter said that Oba Femi could be a big star on the main roster

Oba Femi had a strong run in NXT over the past few years. It didn't take long for him to win the NXT North American Championship. After a dominant reign, Femi went on to win the NXT Championship. He held the title for 263 days before losing it to Ricky Saints at No Mercy 2025. Despite his dominance on the black and silver brand, he has not yet been called up to the main roster.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter said that Oba would be a fantastic star on the main roster.

"Mild, and I will tell you why, 'cause not enough people know about him. I think if Oba Femi was exposed more on the main brands? At this point, he would be hot." [From 19:14 onwards]

It will be interesting to see when The Ruler will receive his main roster call-up.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
