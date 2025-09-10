Triple H can instantly put over rising WWE star if he was on the main roster, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE has a number of very popular names on the roster at this point, but there is a distinct lack of young talent. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, there is one name who can quickly rise to the top if he was featured on the main roster.

The star being talked about is Oba Femi, who is currently the NXT Champion in his first reign. He has been a part of the company since 2021, and has proven himself to be skilled in the ring. While he is yet to be called up to the main roster, he has already cultivated a dedicated fanbase.

On UnSKripted this week, Bill Apter talked about how Oba Femi could be a fantastic star on the main WWE shows. He stated:

"Mild, and I will tell you why, 'cause not enough people know about him. I think if Oba Femi was exposed more on the main brands? At this point, he would be hot." [19:14 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

Oba Femi could be joining The Vision on WWE RAW

According to Tommy Dreamer, Oba Femi could be the perfect addition to The Vision at this point.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Tommy heaped praise on Oba and stated:

"First, Oba has to be dominant. He’s the ruler of the world. That is his thing. He’s a giant guy. He’s really, really good. He could talk. He’s got it, but then it goes to placement — I mean, honestly, he’d be a great fourth addition with Paul Heyman’s group. But then you’re the fourth person there, and you have to be just as dominant. It’ll be… let’s see where he goes, heel or babyface."

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Oba Femi down the line in WWE.

