Current WWE champion likely to become 4th member of The Vision, says wrestling veteran 

An up-and-coming WWE Superstar has been tipped to become the fourth member of Seth Rollins' stable, The Vision, on RAW eventually by a noted wrestling legend. Tommy Dreamer feels the reigning NXT Champion Oba Femi could make for an interesting addition to the dominant faction down the line.Rollins, alongside Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman, is wreaking havoc on the red brand. Seth Rollins is also the World Heavyweight Champion, which he won after cashing in his MITB contract on CM Punk at SummerSlam 2025. Though The Vision is loaded with rising names like Breakker and Reed, there's been quite a lot of speculation on which other stars could also join the group.On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer lavished praise on Oba Femi, saying he was a complete package. He then went on to pitch the idea of the NXT Champion possibly becoming a member of The Vision on WWE RAW.&quot;First, Oba has to be dominant. He’s the ruler of the world. That is his thing. He’s a giant guy. He’s really, really good. He could talk. He’s got it, but then it goes to placement — I mean, honestly, he’d be a great fourth addition with Paul Heyman’s group. But then you’re the fourth person there, and you have to be just as dominant. It’ll be … let’s see where he goes, heel or babyface.&quot; [H/T: Wrestling Inc]Jim Cornette wants Seth Rollins and The Vision to dominate WWE RAWA few days back on his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette spoke about his desire to see The Vision become the most powerful stable on WWE RAW. Cornette suggested that while Seth Rollins was already the World Heavyweight Champion, it was time for Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to go after tag team gold.&quot;If you made Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed the tag team champions and make them a regular tag team while Seth Rollins is in a group as the world champion, they could just mow down all of the other tag teams on the mid card. Just beat them all and then top guys would have to start teaming up to try to face and conquer Reed and Breakker,&quot; Cornette said. Rollins has a herculean task ahead of him at Clash in Parish 2025, where he defends his title in a four-way match against Jey Uso, LA Knight, and CM Punk.