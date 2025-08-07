Seth Rollins faction set for domination: major WWE plans in the works, veteran suggests, for The Vision

Seth Rollins is the new World Heavyweight Champion after cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on CM Punk at SummerSlam this past weekend.

The Visionary was on RAW this past Monday and defended his title against LA Knight, with Rollins retaining his title after an assault from Punk, who sought revenge for SummerSlam.

At the same time, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed got involved after the match was over and helped their ally stand tall after a Roman Reigns assault. With Breakker and Reed making another statement, WWE veteran Jim Cornette suggested a plan for the two superstars that would help them dominate WWE during the latest episode of his podcast.

According to Cornette, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed should form a tag team and go after the World Tag Team Title on RAW, which would help make these titles relevant again.

"If you made Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed the tag team champions and make them a regular tag team while Seth Rollins is in a group as the world champion, they could just mow down all of the other tag teams on the mid card. Just beat them all and then top guys would have to start teaming up to try to face and conquer Reed and Breakker," Cornette said. [segment from 1:24 to 2:07]

Breakker and Reed are coming off a loss to Reigns and Jey Uso at SummerSlam, and it is not yet clear if WWE Creative has any plans to make them a tag team down the road.

Seth Rollins reveals his wife Becky Lynch was 'very upset' with knee injury storyline

As part of his storyline, The Visionary had to fake a knee injury before making his return at SummerSlam. Rollins got injured at Saturday Night's Main Event, and there was speculation that he would miss months to recover.

Still, that was part of the storyline, and he had to lie even to his friends and family as part of the storyline, with Becky Lynch being forced to do the same as she knew what the plan was.

In an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Seth Rollins revealed that his wife was 'very upset' with that situation.

"My wife is an unwilling participant in this ruse. She was very upset at me for making her lie to all of her friends and family for the better part of three weeks. She was very upset. I said, ‘Honey, just trust me, the payoff will be great.’ My daughter thought it was a game. She thought it was a fun little game," Seth Rollins said. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

The question now is what will happen at Clash in Paris and whether he will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against both CM Punk and LA Knight.

