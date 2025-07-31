Bron Breakker to cash in Seth Rollins' Money in the Bank briefcase at WWE SummerSlam? Chances explored

Despite being hurt, Seth Rollins is still Mr. Money in the Bank. In the absence of The Visionary, his faction members have been carrying the MITB briefcase on WWE TV. Recently, the alliance found its new potential leader in the form of Bron Breakker.In a backstage segment on this week's RAW, Paul Heyman raised the concern of the group not having a leader in The Architect's absence. Soon, Breakker entered the scene and hinted that he was the faction's new figurehead. Since The Dog of WWE is now in a position of power, he can cash in Rollins' MITB contract in his absence at SummerSlam 2025 to become the new world champion.Breakker is already scheduled to be part of The Biggest Party of the Summer, as he will team up with Bronson Reed against Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. However, on Night Two of SummerSlam, he can pull off an unexpected move by interfering in Cody Rhodes and John Cena's Undisputed WWE Title match.At SummerSlam Sunday, the second-generation wrestler could come down to the ring during Cena vs. Rhodes. Taking advantage of the animosity between The American Nightmare and the Last Real Champion, he could eventually cash in the briefcase and emerge as the new titleholder.Later, the former NXT Champion could claim that he holds the power to make crucial decisions on behalf of Rollins since he is the new leader of the faction. Bron Breakker seems ready for a big push, and there is no official time frame for Rollins' comeback. Hence, WWE could allow Breakker to capture the title.Though this scenario is speculative, there is a realistic chance that it could unfold at SummerSlam.Seth Rollins must not return at WWE SummerSlam, according to a veteranSeth Rollins' WWE return remains a big mystery, as there has been no significant update on his injury status. Many believe that The Visionary might return at The Biggest Party of the Summer to surprise the audience.On a recent edition of Busted Open, veteran wrestler Bully Ray discussed why Rollins must not return at the upcoming premium live event. The 54-year-old star believed The Visionary's potential comeback could overshadow Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed's efforts at the summer spectacle.Ray felt Seth Rollins' absence would allow his teammates to remain in the spotlight. He even pointed out how The Dog of WWE and The Auszilla destroyed Roman Reigns and Jey Uso on RAW this week, proving that they were a force to be reckoned with even without The Architect.