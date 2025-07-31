Seth Rollins' return to WWE at SummerSlam will not work, says 18-time champion, for one major reason

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins is currently out of in-ring competition due to a knee injury. Many speculate that it might be part of a storyline, and The Visionary could make a surprise return at SummerSlam 2025. However, Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes Rollins' return at The Biggest Party of the Summer would not work.

Ad

Ray has won the Hardcore Championship eight times, the World Tag Team Championship eight times, the WWE and WCW Tag Team Championship once each, making him an 18-time champion.

Seth Rollins last competed inside the ring at Saturday Night's Main Event, where he locked horns with LA Knight in a singles match. At one point in the bout, The Visionary tweaked his knee while performing the Swanton Bomb and a Moonsault on his opponent. This led to the contest ending in favor of Knight. Since then, Rollins has not been seen on TV, and there are no updates on when he will return.

Ad

Trending

Although the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has himself confirmed that the injury was real, many still speculate that it could be part of a storyline, and Rollins could return at SummerSlam to cash in his Money in the Bank contract during CM Punk vs. Gunther.

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

During a recent edition of the Busted Open Podcast with host Dave LaGreca, Bully Ray said that Seth Rollins' return to WWE TV at SummerSlam could overshadow his teammates, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, who are set to face Roman Reigns and Jey Uso in a Tag Team Match.

Ad

Ray also highlighted that Reed and Breakker stepped out of Rollins' shadow on this week's WWE RAW, where they assaulted Reigns and Uso. The Hall of Famer added that he believed they would once again be in The Visionary's shadow if he were to return at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

"If you saw the return of Seth Rollins [at SummerSlam]. Do you think his return and cashing in would totally overshadow what they [Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed] did last night? [Dave LaGreca- I think it would.]... Yeah, and I don't think that's a good thing because these guys, for the first time last night, stepped out of the shadow. And the shadow was still there despite Seth not being there. So, like if Seth did come back, I'd almost be worried that we'll be back to same old, same old with Seth Rollins and the backups. Because last night they were not backups," he said. [10:49 - 11:27]

Ad

Check out the podcast below:

Ad

Teddy Long believes WWE could strip Seth Rollins of the MITB briefcase

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long said that WWE could strip Seth Rollins of the Money in the Bank briefcase amid his injury absence by bringing in RAW general manager Adam Pearce to change that rule.

"They can always bring in the GM. The GM there, Adam there, he can always change that rule. But he can say he went to a higher authority, you know, someone higher than him, to find out what he can really do and what he can't do, and he found out that he can change that rule. So let that leave it in the hands of the GM."

Ad

Check out the video below:

Ad

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the MITB briefcase amid Seth Rollins' absence.

Please credit the Busted Open Podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More