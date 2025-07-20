WWE can change major "rule" to replace Seth Rollins on the roster, says Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins is currently out of action in WWE, following an injury during his match with LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event. Since the Money in the Bank briefcase is now unusable, Hall of Famer Teddy Long thinks another star should be brought in as a replacement.
The Visionary is still officially the holder of the MITB, despite being out with an injury. This leaves the briefcase's future uncertain for now, which Teddy Long believes should not be the case. While the briefcase doesn't generally change hands, the Hall of Famer thinks the General Manager, Adam Pearce, could overrule protocol as part of a storyline.
On The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:
"They can always bring in the GM. The GM there, Adam there, he can always change that rule. But he can say he went to a higher authority, you know, someone higher than him, to find out what he can really do and what he can't do, and he found out that he can change that rule. So let that leave it in the hands of the GM." [5:15 onwards]
Watch the full video below:
Seth Rollins may be present at WWE SummerSlam
While The Visionary is not currently part of the active scene, he has teased an appearance at SummerSlam.
Speaking on the Rich Eisen show, Seth explained the likelihood of his return at The Biggest Party of the Summer. He said:
"To be fair, I might be there. My wife is wrestling Lyra Valkyria for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam. So, we'll see, depending on how this goes. If traveling is easy enough, I might make my way out to ... We're at MetLife. We're outside New York, New Jersey, for two nights, SummerSlam in August. So, we'll see," Rollins said. [H/T: Pro Wrestling Center]
Only time will tell what is next for Seth Rollins in WWE.
