Paul Heyman reveals Seth Rollins' WWE return timeline; shares huge update

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman shared an update on the possible return timeline for Seth Rollins. Mr. Money in the Bank suffered a right knee injury at Saturday Night's Main Event in a match against LA Knight.
There have been conflicting reports regarding the severity of Rollins' knee injury. Some said that it was a serious injury, which would keep The Visionary out for a long time. Others are pointing to the possibility of a minor injury, leaving the door open for a huge swerve at SummerSlam.
Seth Rollins confirmed on The Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday that he'll be out for a long period despite not having any official diagnosis yet. On the other hand, Paul Heyman seemingly revealed in an interview with SHAK Wrestling that Rollins could be out until June next year.
"Seth Rollins has until next June to cash in the Money in the Bank contract. If his leg fell off in the ring, they would reattach it and he'd heal by next June. So, until we're crashing into that deadline, I don't really see the big deal of, 'Well, what are they going to do with the Money in the Bank?' We're going to enjoy the anticipation of Seth Rollins' return by next June to cash in the Money in the Bank contract," Heyman said. [From 4:11 - 4:51]
These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏
Rollins also shared that his knee is too swollen to confirm the diagnosis. He's waiting for it to subside and will get another test done in a week or two with a specialist in Los Angeles.
Seth Rollins teases possible SummerSlam appearance
Amid the rumors about his knee injury being a work, or at least not as serious as it's been portrayed by reports, Seth Rollins stirred the pot on Thursday. Rollins was once again the guest host on The Rich Eisen Show and teased the possibility of being at SummerSlam next month.
"To be fair, I might be there. My wife is wrestling Lyra Valkyria for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam. So, we'll see, depending on how this goes. If traveling is easy enough, I might make my way out to ... We're at MetLife. We're outside New York, New Jersey, for two nights, SummerSlam in August. So, we'll see," Rollins said. [H/T: Pro Wrestling Center]
SummerSlam is scheduled for August 2 and 3 at MetLife Stadium. It's a historic event since it'll be the first two-night PLE outside of WrestleMania.
Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE