  Omos Makes History Amid WWE Absence

Omos Makes History Amid WWE Absence

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Aug 18, 2025 03:15 GMT
Omos
Omos is a former RAW Tag Team Champion (source: WWE.com)

Omos recently made an appearance outside WWE. During this, he made history with a viral moment.

The Nigerian Giant has been part of the World Wrestling Entertainment roster for the past few years. The company tried to push him early in his career by putting him with AJ Styles. Together, they even won the RAW Tag Team Championship. After this pairing ended, Omos was teamed with MVP. While the Stamford-based promotion tried to push him as their next big giant, the star struggled to get over with the fans since he was still green in the ring. He hasn't been seen on WWE TV since April 2024. During his absence, he went to Japan and competed in Pro Wrestling NOAH, where he even won the GHC Tag Team Championship.

Omos even made a surprise appearance at TripleMania XXXIII, where he won the Copa Bardahl gauntlet match. During the contest, he found himself in a funny interaction with Microman, who is only 3 ft 3 in tall. The fans had a good laugh as both men faced each other. Microman tried to attack the giant, but his assault was in vain. Omos had no problem picking up Microman and throwing him out of the ring. Their interaction at TripleMania went viral on World Wrestling Entertainment's social media platforms and has garnered over 120 million views.

WWE seemingly makes a huge decision regarding Omos' future

Omos appeared at TripleMania XXXIII and had a good outing. He was able to dominate the Copa Bardahl gauntlet match and pick up the win. Following this, the Stamford-based promotion made a big decision regarding his future.

After his return, WWE Shop released a new T-shirt for The Nigerian Giant. The description indicates that the sports entertainment juggernaut plans to feature him in AAA in the future.

"How will the proud luchadors of AAA Worldwide fare when the 7-foot-3 giant Omos' comes to tower over the roster like a skyscraper? Show your appreciation for The Nigerian Giant in this new landscape by grabbing this Omos AAA Superstar T-Shirt." [H/T: WWE Shop]

It will be interesting to see if Omos will have a successful run in AAA.

Edited by Neda Ali
