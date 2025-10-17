Omos makes huge announcement following WWE return

Following his recent return to WWE, Omos, The Nigerian Giant, has made some more major news with the announcement of his new venture. Taking to his X account, Omos shared the launch of his new fragrance, IBÈRÈ, in partnership with Zaharoff.

Linked in the tweet, a YouTube video on his own channel, titled "And so it begins! IBERE: The story of becoming. THE GIANT CONNOISSEUR & ZAHAROFF!" expanded on the announcement, where Omos shared,

“This is my piece of me that I am sharing with you all. It is for those who, on their journey called life, are bold enough to take that leap of faith to achieve their dreams. It is also for those who are still discovering who they are. In short, it’s for everyone!”

Omos also thanked the various people involved with bringing his vision to life, including the folks at Zaharoff as well as his wife, while he detailed the scent of IBÈRÈ and all that went into making it his new line of fragrance.

Omos recently returned to WWE after a long absence and an excursion to affiliated promotions

Over the past few years, Omos has not been prominently featured on WWE TV. Instead, he went on a highly acclaimed run in Pro Wrestling NOAH that was cut short too soon, perhaps in order to bring him back on regular programming. That did not materialize, but Omos did appear at the AAA TripleMania XXXIII, winning the Bardahl Cup Battle Royal.

He then finally made his official return to WWE last week during an NXT live event tour, where, among other developments, he defeated Lexis King in his return, saved and then turned on fellow Nigerian and former NXT Champion Oba Femi, and then faced him on the final night of the tour in a match that went to a no-contest.

