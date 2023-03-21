Omos puts Brock Lesnar on notice by destroying current WWE Superstar in just two minutes on RAW

Ahead of WrestleMania 39, Omos delivered a message to former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar after decimating Mustafa Ali in just two minutes on RAW.

After The Beast accepted MVP's challenge to battle Omos at WrestleMania, the two behemoths met last week on Monday Night RAW.

The Nigerian Giant did not hold back in showcasing his size advantage over The Beast Incarnate. He also easily avoided Lesnar's German Suplex attempt and pushed and shoved him over the top rope, though he appeared to botch the move. Brock Lesnar then went backstage to avoid any further altercation.

On the red brand tonight, Omos quickly defeated Mustafa Ali in a one-sided singles match. Although Ali has adopted a new, optimistic gimmick on WWE television, tonight was not very positive for him.

MVP's client barely broke a sweat as the action broke out, and he took down Ali with a shoulder tackle that sent him flying. Within two minutes, The Nigerian Giant annihilated Mustafa Ali with a chokeslam for a swift win.

Following the match, MVP came to the ring and asserted that Brock Lesnar would "learn to fear" The Nigerian Giant!

The Beast Incarnate is looking up to perhaps one of his biggest challenges to date. The former world champion will look to walk out of the Show of Shows with his hand raised, but given the size of his opponent, it could be a difficult task.

