RAW Superstar responds to Bobby Lashley's message on upcoming match

WWE Superstar Omos recently responded to Bobby Lashley with regards to their upcoming steel cage match on RAW this week.

Last week on the red brand, Lashley interrupted MVP and Omos during their VIP Lounge segment. Former member of The Hurt Business, Cedric Alexander, attempted to get into MVP's good graces by reminiscing about their time in the faction.

The segment was disrupted by the former WWE Champion, who first attacked security and then charged towards Omos and his manager. He threw the Nigerian over the ropes. MVP managed to escape Lashley's wrath when Alexander attacked the latter from behind.

Later that night, a steel cage match was announced for this week in a bid to prevent MVP from interfering in the match. Lashley then tweeted about the match, saying that Omos won't be able to control The All Mighty.

Now, the Nigerian has responded to Bobby Lashley on Twitter, citing that he must be out of his mind to want to be locked in a cage with Omos.

“You want to be locked inside a cage with me??? You must be out of your mind. #WWERaw."

You can check out the exchange below:

This will be the first time both men will be competing in a steel cage against each other. Given their matches at WrestleMania 38 and WrestleManBacklash, it remains to be seen who will have the upper hand.

Bobby Lashley and Omos have been in a war of words on Twitter over the past week

This is not the first time The All Mighty has sent Omos a message prior to their match.

When WWE made the steel cage match official last week, Lashley took to Twitter to state that he would beat The Colossus while MVP watched without being able to interfere.

"Now I get to kick your a** once and for all big man…And your lackey can watch it all happen and not do a damn thing. #AllMighty."

It remains to be seen how the match between the two behemoths pans out on WWE RAW this Monday. It will also be interesting to see how MVP will possibly interfere in the match or if he will employ the services of Alexander to cause a distraction.

