Omos responds to rumors of his WWE release

WWE Superstar Omos has responded to a rumor that recently circulated on social media. The rumor stated that WWE released The Nigerian Giant.

It's been quite a long time since WWE used the behemoth on TV in a major feud under the Triple H regime. The last time he was used in a significant capacity was way back in mid-2023 when he faced Seth Rollins in a singles match at Backlash. He lost the match and has since been used mostly on WWE's live events.

A rumor recently began making the rounds on Wrestling Twitter, stating that Omos had been released by the Stamford-based promotion. The WWE Superstar noticed the rumor, which was seemingly circulated by a bunch of troll accounts, and decided to make it clear that it wasn't true.

Check out his response below:

Omos on his goals for 2024

Earlier this year, The Nigerian Giant appeared on the Battleground podcast. He discussed a string of topics, including his goals for 2024. Check out what he said:

“Yeah, I think obviously, the one coming up is the big Super Bowl of WWE. So hopefully I get to have a match at WrestleMania. That is always my goal every year to be on that card. Because WrestleMania is a dream for some but man, it’s an honor for me whenever I get to be out there, you know, be with the fans and just absorb the atmosphere of about 80,000-100,000 people, there’s nothing like that. It’s always my biggest goal every year, absolutely.”

He took on Brock Lesnar at last year's WrestleMania and lost to The Beast Incarnate. At WrestleMania 38 in 2022, he took on Bobby Lashley and suffered a loss to The All Mighty. Unfortunately, he didn't compete at The Show of Shows this year.

Do you see WWE pushing Omos again in the near future? Share your thoughts by clicking on the discuss button.

