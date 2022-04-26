WWE Superstar Omos reveals his preparation for WrestleMania match

WWE Superstar Omos recently spoke about how he felt heading into his first singles match at The Showcase of the Immortals against Bobby Lashley.

On the March 28 edition of RAW, Omos defeated The Viking Raiders in a Handicap match and claimed that he was invincible. The Colossus was interrupted by Lashley, who wanted to prove him wrong. Bobby took on the 27-year-old star at WrestleMania 38, where the former came out on top.

During an appearance on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, the former RAW Tag Team Champion stated how he was ready to step out of AJ Styles' shadow. Omos also highlighted that he is focused on being a singles competitor.

"All of the emotions, everything, it was a surreal moment. Like okay, they love you, this is your time. This is your time to step out of AJ's shadow and truly be, truly set yourself as a main stay in the WWE Universe." (30:52 - 31:07)

When asked about his plans to dominate someone like Lashley, the seven-foot-tall star jokingly said that there was no comparison to be made.

"C’mon man, look at me , look at Bobby. That's a no brainer (laughs)." (31:20 - 31:25)

The battle between the powerhouses did not conclude at WrestleMania 38. The former WWE Champion defeated The Giant in an arm-wrestling match on this week's RAW.

The feud between Omos and Bobby Lashley is far from over

Omos and Bobby Lashley's rivalry got more intense when MVP sided with The Colossus on the RAW after 'Mania. The former Hurt Business leader cited how he was behind The All Mighty's success and had now moved on to a bigger talent.

On the latest episode of RAW Talk, it was announced that the Nigeria-born star and Lashley would square off in a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash.

In the war of the behemoths, both men have showcased immense strength and dominance thus far. It will be interesting to see who reigns supreme on May 8.

Who do you think will be the victor at WrestleMania Backlash? Sound off in the comments below.

