"I can't control everything" - Omos still has to take medications for his brain tumor

WWE Superstar Omos has revealed that he still takes medication for his brain tumor and that the ordeal taught him a valuable life lesson.

The Nigerian-born giant found out about his tumor in 2012 after doctors asked him to get an MRI done. Further tests revealed that the then-18-year-old also had partial Cushing's disease, resulting in a very rare condition. A medical journal was even published on his case due to its unique nature.

In an appearance on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, Omos revealed that he is still on medication due to his tumor. The 7'3" giant stated that the ordeal taught him that he can't control everything:

"I am taking medications to this day for my tumor to help me with my levels. I use testosterone. I had to take testosterone to help me. Because of that tumor a lot of diseases affected me, my thyroid. It taught me a lesson that I can't control everything. That it was completely out of my hands. There is nothing I could do. And it kind of got me down for a while. But i got used to living with it." (19:45)

Omos comments on his relationship with AJ Styles

The 27-year-old has shed light on his relationship with his former partner and mentor AJ Styles.

Omos and Styles joined hands shortly after the 2020 WWE Draft. The former United States Champion initially utilized the giant as a bodyguard, but the two would go on to win the RAW Tag Team Championships by getting the better of The New Day at WrestleMania 37.

Speaking on the same episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, the RAW Superstar labeled AJ as his "big brother":

"AJ Styles, man. I can go on about how amazing and wonderful that man is. He has been such a blessing to me not only in the ring, but outside of the ring. He has become my big brother. I can talk to him about anything. We have long talks and even [with] us being separated now, I ask for his feedback on everything because I truly have reverence for him."

Omos is likely to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash. With the All Mighty emerging as the winner of their match at the Show of Shows, The Colossus will be desperate to get revenge if the match materializes.

